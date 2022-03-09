BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Spanish Fort Police Department is actively looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob a Chick-Fil-A in the area.

According to a Chick-Fil-A employee, the man walked up to her while she was reporting for work just before 5 a.m on March 9. The man had a handgun and told the employee he was there to rob the restaurant. The suspect fled the scene before he had a chance to get into the building.

SFPD is asking for help in identifying the suspect. He is described as being between 5-foot 6-inches tall and 5-foot 8-inches tall with medium build. The man was shown was wearing Adidas’ pants and hat. He was wearing a thick silver chain around his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at 251-626-4914.