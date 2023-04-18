BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man Monday who allegedly “used the internet to view, download and possess sexually explicit images of young children” according to a release.

Charles McMahon is charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age.

Investigators with BCSO executed a search warrant on Monday, April 17 from an investigation related to child pornography.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our local Homeland Security

Investigations Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their assistance during the search

warrant,” reads the release. “We understand that cooperation with our law enforcement partners is the most effective tool against crime. This case serves as another example of our commitment to partnering with other law enforcement agencies and aggressively investigating crimes against children.”