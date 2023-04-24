FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested Sunday during a traffic stop after police found seven grams of fentanyl pills, according to officials with the Fairhope Police Department.

Officers were on Greeno Road when they stopped a car for having no tag light and not using a signal. When they stopped the car they found Derrell Hobbs, 52, in possession of seven grams of fentanyl pills. Hobbs was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. There are 1,000 milligrams in one gram of fentanyl.

Hobbs was booked into the Baldwin County Jail Monday morning.