DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said they received a call around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night from a neighbor in the Lake Forest community reporting that two men were fighting in the front yard of a home on Brentwood Drive.

As police arrived, the two men were no longer in the yard and that’s when officers noticed a sign in front of the home which said “No trespassing, and I’m gonna shoot Daphne PD officers,” according to Chief Brian Gulsby.

Gulsby said that sign is a felony. Gulsby said officers tried to contact a man inside the home.

The man refused to come out of the home and officers surrounded the house. One neighbor, Sarah Olivia Herbert, described what she saw.

“There was a firetruck, three or four cop cars parked directly in front of the house, one parked in my yard,” Herbert said .

Gulsby said the situation escalated when the man stepped outside.

“At some point, he started coming out of the back yard, basically taunting the officers, being very uncooperative,” Gulsby said.

That’s when police had to make a decision.

“The officers’ presence seemed to be aggravating the situation more than helping it, so the decision was made for them to pull back, and disperse and pick the investigation up today,” Gulsby said.

Wednesday morning, neighbors told police the man in the home was on Facebook Live.

“Very erratic, irrational, paranoid type stuff,” Gulsby said.

Police worked with a friend to draw the man out of the home.

“He went and picked him up and drove him to an isolated area down at Bayfront Park and officers took him into custody there,” Gulsby said.

Daphne Police identified the man as William Michael Fields who is being held at the Daphne Police Department.

Daphne Police said Fields will be booked into the Baldwin County Jail within the next 24 hours. He is currently charged with disorderly conduct and making a terrorist threat.