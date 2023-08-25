BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after a recent string of car burglaries in the Bay Minette area, according to the Bay Minette Police Department.

Aaron James Downey, 21, is accused of breaking into vehicles between Aug. 10 and Aug. 25. The break-ins occurred on Moran Street, South Hoyle Avenue, West 9th Street, Northshore Drive and Rebecca Court. Officials said all the vehicles were unlocked at the time of the break-in.

A credit card was stolen from one of the vehicles and was later used to make purchases at the Bay Minette Walmart. Downey was charged with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit card.