Man arrested for sex crime involving child under one year old

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Foley police arrested 35-year-old Robert Jay Stanton for exposing “a child of less that one year of age to criminal sexual contact.”

Authorities say the child is now safe, and the Department of Human Resources has stepped in.

Stanton was charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 years old and one count of Sodomy in the First Degree. Both charges are felonies.

Foley Police Department: The Foley Police Department issued the following release on the arrest.

On Sunday, December 22, 2019, the Foley Police Department learned of a possible sexual assault of a minor. An investigation was immediately launched. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Robert Jay Stanton, 35 years old, of Foley, exposed a child of less than one year of age to criminal sexual contact. Further investigation and coordination with the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office resulted in Stanton being arrested and charged with two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Child Under 12 Years Old and one count of Sodomy in the 1st Degree. Both charges are felonies. The child is now safe and the Department of Human Resources is involved. Stanton is currently being held in the Baldwin County Jail pending bond proceedings. The investigation is ongoing to see if any other charges will be brought due to any other crimes that may have been committed.



LATEST STORIES: