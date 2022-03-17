BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man in Baldwin County has been arrested after a house fire and police chase that happened back on Feb. 18, 2022.

Steven Jones, 44, has been charged with first-degree arson. In February, Jones allegedly set fire to a home before leading police on a chase that ended with a bomb squad being deployed.

Investigators said they believe Jones intentionally set fire to the home on Cedar Street. He then led police on a short chase before he crashed his truck on County Road 32 near the Marlowe community. When authorities found Jones he was half-naked and burned. While being loaded into an ambulance he told police there were pipe bombs in his truck but the bomb squad found none.

Jones is currently being held without bond.