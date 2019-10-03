Man arrested for allegedly raping woman in field in Summerdale

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Summerdale Police have arrested Anthony Odom. He faces charges of Rape First Degree and Public Intoxication.
Detective John Gleaton released the following information about the incident:
On 10/2/2019, Officers from Summerdale Police Department responded to a suspicious call involving a male and female possibly fighting in the area of Hoffman Road near County Road 55. The Officers found two individuals at that location, a 19 year old female, and a 50 year old male. The female was distraught, and crying claiming that the male subject had assaulted her. The Male was arrested for Public intoxication by one of the responding officers, and the female victim was taken to the Summerdale Police Department, where she gave further details to investigators. This resulted in the charges of Rape in the First degree being filed against Anthony Derrick Odom, of Fairhope Alabama. Summerdale Police was assisted by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Officer with this investigation.Detective John Gleaton, Summerdale Police
This case is still under investigation and no further details can be released at this time.