Man arrested for allegedly raping woman in field in Summerdale

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- A month after Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas, recovery efforts are moving forward but there is still a lot of work to be done. Help is coming from right here on the Gulf Coast. Friday, Gulf Shores City Schools will raise money for relief efforts and there are two very good reasons why this disaster hits so close to home.

The all too familiar images of hurricane damage. This time from Dorian in the Bahamas. A category five storm that lingered over the islands for days.