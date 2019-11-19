Man arrested after wild ride through Tanger Outlets

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Foley Police made an arrest after a wild ordeal Monday at Tanger Outlets. Police arrested Kenneth Jolley and charged him with receiving stolen property.

According to the jail log, he is in Baldwin County Jail. Jolley has a Tennessee address.

A video shows a car driving through Tanger Outlets with the owner hanging onto the luggage rack. The owner, Will Thomas, says his car was stolen from Cordova Mall in Pensacola Monday morning. He says he was able to track his car to Foley with the “Find My Device” app. When he arrived to Foley, he spotted the driver on Highway 59. That’s when Will says he jumped into the car and the vehicle began circling the parking lot of Tanger Outlets.

Jolley is accused of stealing the car.

