Man arrested after shooting at Mudbugs bar

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is arrested after shooting at Mudbugs bar on Saturday night.

On Saturday thirty minutes after midnight, Gulf Shores Police Department responded to a 911 call after shots fired at Mudbugs bar.

GSPD concluded 24-year-old Lonnie Blake Watkins got into a fight then proceeded to shoot at the bar before fleeing by vehicle. One patron was injured by a ricocheted off a nearby vehicle. The person struck received non-life threatening injuries.

Watkins was detained a short distance away by a GSPD K9. GSPD says K9 Odin located the gun used in the shooting. The fun was found when Odin was conducted to do a search in the path Watkins went when fleeing the scene of the crime.

Watkins is charged with attempted assault in the first degree, shooting into an occupied building, reckless endangerment, no pistol permit, and public intoxication.