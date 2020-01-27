Man arrested after barricade situation in Foley

Baldwin County

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A man is in custody after a fight/disorderly call and barricade situation at Glendale Apartments in Foley.

The call came in around 4 p.m. Authorities say Jonathan Hall is the suspect in this case. Foley Police told News 5 Hall also had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a robbery charge.

