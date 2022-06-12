DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police Department has confirmed the couple attempting to steal from Dicks Sporting Goods has been arrested. DPD says the male and female committed felony theft at the store yesterday, Saturday, June 11, and returned Sunday.

Officers responded to the area and the couple fled north on Main Street, the attempt to elude ended quickly when they crashed into an innocent motorist, fortunately, the innocent driver was not injured.

The male suspect, who was driving, was taken to USA Hospital for injuries and will be charged with felony theft as well as charges for eluding police and reckless endangerment. The woman is in custody and charged with felony theft.