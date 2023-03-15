BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a golf cart from a home in Frisco City, according to a release from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, a woman called the BCSO after a worker in the area told her about a person with their truck and trailer removing a golf cart from her home. The worker thought the driver of the truck was Timothy “Timbo” Parker from Bay Minette.

After receiving the report, investigators began patrolling “any associated residences” to Parker. Investigators contacted Parker at a home in the Perdido community, where they found him to be in the possession of the truck, trailer and stolen golf cart.

Parker was arrested for first-degree receiving stolen property in Baldwin County. Other charges are pending in Monroe County. The golf cart was returned to the owner.