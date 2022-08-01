FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Foley Fire Department and Foley Police Department have said they arrested a man who admitted to starting a fire in a Foley home on Sunday, July 31.

Brady James Benjamin, 38, was arrested after a house in Foley caught fire on the 400 block of Cedar Court, near the Foley Municipal Airport. Firefighters were called to the fire around 7:30 a.m. Sunday and were able to quickly put the fire out.

According to police, during the investigation, they found that the fire may have been started intentionally. Benjamin was allegedly at the house when the fire happened and later admitted to starting the fire.

Officers said after they arrested Benjamin they searched his vehicle and found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Benjamin was charged with second-degree arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.