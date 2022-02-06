FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 30-year-old man is accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 in Fairhope. Jilmer Bautista was booked into the Baldwin County Jail Saturday afternoon.

Lt. Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police says investigators were able to gather enough evidence to make an arrest. While they couldn’t say much about the case, Nolte said at this point they only know of one victim and believe the abuse occurred in Fairhope between August through December of last year. Nolte said he couldn’t comment on what connection Bautista may have had to the victim.

This appears to be Bautista’s first booking into the Baldwin County Jail. It appears he has no prior arrests in Mobile or Baldwin. The Baldwin County Jail log also says he has an immigration hold from ICE.