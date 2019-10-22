Man accused of robbing Daphne hotel

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing the Microtel Inn and Suites on Highway 98.

According to Daphne Police, the suspect entered the hotel Monday at 11 p.m. armed with a gun.

Police say shortly before he robbed the hotel, a woman came into the lobby, asking about rates, and left. They’re looking into whether she either witnessed the robbery or was involved.

Anyone who can help police identify either person is asked to call 251-620-0150.

