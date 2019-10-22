Man accused of robbing Daphne hotel

Baldwin County
Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing the Microtel Inn and Suites on Highway 98.

According to Daphne Police, the suspect entered the hotel Monday at 11 p.m. armed with a gun.

Police say shortly before he robbed the hotel, a woman came into the lobby, asking about rates, and left. They’re looking into whether she either witnessed the robbery or was involved.

Anyone who can help police identify either person is asked to call 251-620-0150.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories