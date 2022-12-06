FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man from Fairhope is accused of making terrorist threats against an animal rescue group in Baldwin County and the Fairhope Police Department. 29-year-old Alexander Datko was arrested on Nov. 11. A warrant says he made statements threatening to kill the director of the Haven Animal Rescue in Fairhope, and allegedly threatened to “burn down the Haven and blow up the Fairhope Police Department.

Warrant from Alacourt

Datko was released on bond three days after being booked into the Baldwin County Jail. We reached out to him by phone Tuesday. He said he was a former employee of the Haven, didn’t like the way things were run, and quit the job at the end of October. Datko firmly denies the claims in the warrant. He said he never threatened anyone and never made threats of violence against the police department or animal shelter.