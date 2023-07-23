DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The man accused of killing a Daphne restaurant manager says he can’t afford to get out of jail. An attorney for Travis Lofton filed a motion Friday asking a judge to reduce his quarter of a million-dollar bond.

The motion says Lofton doesn’t have the money to meet his bond. The motion also says Lofton is a lifelong resident of Alabama, has “remarkable family support,” and doesn’t have a passport. Lofton has a preliminary hearing on August 3rd and a judge may consider the bond reduction request then.

Travis Lofton is accused of shooting and killing Taziki’s restaurant manager Jason Mallette early in the morning on June 29th. Court documents say Lofton laid in wait for hours that morning, confronted Mallette with a gun, and shot him to death before driving away. Daphne Police say the shooting was over some grievance Lofton’s wife, a Taziki’s employee, had with Mallette but the details have not been publicly disclosed.