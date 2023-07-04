BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Deputies say a man is charged with murder after allegedly shooting his brother to death.

NEWS RELEASE:

On July 3, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2800 block of Fort Morgan Road after receiving information that someone had been shot.

Deputies responded and located an unresponsive adult male in the front yard of a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. Medical personnel responded, but he could not be revived. The victim was later identified as Jason Estabrook.

Our preliminary investigation suggests an altercation took place throughout the evening between Jason Estabrook and his brother James Estabrook. At some point during their argument, James Estabrook armed himself with a firearm and shot his brother three times. James Estabrook was detained at the scene of this incident. He was later arrested on the charge of Murder and taken to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center. This investigation is still ongoing. An update may be provided as this investigation develops.

Jail records say James Estabrook was booked into the Baldwin County Jail at about 2 am on the 4th of July.