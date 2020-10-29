Making Strides: Local woman shares breast cancer journey

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Reeling in a good catch brings Wendy Troup of Baldwin County a lot of joy.

She’s all smiles while fishing Gulf Coast waters, but five years ago Troup received news that made her anything but happy.

“It was beyond frightening. It was the worst news I thought I would ever receive other than something happening to a family member is to think I would be taken away from them,” said Troup.

After detecting a lump in her breast while bathing, doctors confirmed it was cancer. The biggest worry for the wife and mother of three was her family.

“My difficult part was not seeing them either graduate from high school or have babies, because I wanted to be that grandmother that didn’t interfere but would always be there for them. So, that was my number one fear.”

She underwent radiation and surgery to remove the cancer caught early, allowing her to experience precious milestones including the birth of her first grandchild.

In pink ink, her husband, Pat, dubbed her his hero. She’s met other cancer patients who don’t have the family support she does.

“The American Cancer Society provides so much. They can help individuals by taking them to their appointments. They help by educating individuals, and in so many other ways with the research. So, that is seriously the reason I want to give back for those individuals who do not have that support system.”

Troup shares her journey and support for The American Cancer Society to give others a chance to live.

“We can set you up with someone that has struggled that’ll give you hope and create the survivor in you, the fight.”

She and her family have become active with ACS fundraising events, and she encourages everyone to participate in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer this Saturday, October 31st.

Instead of the traditional walk this year, Making Strides will be a drive thru celebration so participants can remain socially distant. The pirate themed ‘Protect The Chest’ will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at U.S.S. Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

There will be a car decorating contest and selfie contest. For more on how you can participate, go to https://secure.acsevents.org/site/TR;jsessionid=00000000.app332a?pg=entry&fr_id=97694&NONCE_TOKEN=C5674EC0EDA919573ACB3B4FB47F2ED2

LATEST STORIES: