Major tourist attractions reopen following pandemic restrictions, tropical weather

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend was supposed to be The Park at OWA’s return to normalcy. It was the first weekend they were to be opened since concerns over COVID-19 kept them closed.

Friday the gates at OWA reopened for the first time. Just as quickly as they reopened the park closed Saturday evening and remained closed Sunday. We expect them to reopen today, weather permitting. OWA reopened three weeks after a relaxation of safer-at-home orders from Alabama’s governor that allowed public attractions to start allowed guests. The park began health screenings, social distance measures, and extra hand sanitizing stations.

This morning starting at 5 am Wind Creek Casino and Hotel in Atmore officially reopened to the public. Last week they had a soft opening to talk about their new health and safety measures. There will be temperature screenings and masks before entering the building. It is also recommended reservations be made on-line to make sure you have a seat since there is limited capacity inside.

LATEST STORIES