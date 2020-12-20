Major step toward building new Catholic parish in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A major step was taken toward building a new Catholic church in the Mobile Archdiocese was announced Sunday morning. More than 260 families are already members of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos in Spanish Fort, and the church hasn’t even been built.

Currently, the members hold Mass at the Prodisee Pantry on Highway 31. But down the road just a few miles is a lot now cleared and ready to break ground. Sunday the church announced this would happen on January 10th. Archbishop Thomas Rodi will celebrate 10:30 AM Mass with the parishioners at Prodisee, then they will head down to the property at Highway 31 and Stroh Road for the groundbreaking.

Pastor Father Jim Cink told WKRG News 5 earlier that he expects this to be the largest parish in Baldwin County within a decade because of the fast growth in the area.

