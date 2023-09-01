FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – More than a dozen roads in Fairhope need repairs.

“Right now we probably have about 15 different roads on the agenda to be resurfaced,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

This week crews are already grading the pavement on Quail Creek Dr. at Hwy. 181, preparing to resurface a large section to get rid of potholes and other problems. Mayor Sullivan said every year there’s a running list of issues they try to correct before they get worse.

“We try to prioritize those roads based on the amount of traffic that flows on them, the condition that they’re in and really resurface those areas that really need it every year. We’re trying to get better and if it is a utility project that they’ll go ahead and resurface that whole area once the projects done,” said Sullivan.

Over the next few weeks, crews will start these projects, costing the city more than $900,000. Sullivan said with more drivers on the road the list of improvements will keep growing.

Sea Cliff Dr. has some of the largest potholes on the list. Mayor Sullivan said when the problems get this bad they want to make sure they’re taken care of as soon as possible.

“That’s one of the things we do specifically with potholes, because you don’t want to undermine the road or anything like that so we try to stay ahead of those, try to patch those as need be and again making sure those roads get surfaced in the next budget year,” she explained.

Rebuild Alabama gas tax credits help fund a lot of this work which will also include repaving the parking lot at city hall. The projects are expected to wrap up in about 3 months.