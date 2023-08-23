FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The signage and city seal are coming down and soon the front of The Haven will be peeled away as a major project begins.

“The building you see behind me will not look like it when it’s through. It’s more than a major upgrade and facelift,” said City of Fairhope Public Works Director Richard Johnson.

Fairhope’s no-kill animal shelter has been here for more than 20 years, but since 2020 termites have eaten away at the building, damaging front offices and the reception area.

“After living with it for several years we realized there’s some deficiencies in it and in our climate with the rainfall and the humid weather you get moisture trapped and then unfortunately when moisture gets in there it makes an opportunity for termite infestation and we kind of won the lottery there and had both the water intrusion and then the termite damage,” Johnson explained.

The City of Fairhope owns the building and Johnson says he wants to make sure it’s maintained and kept safe. Once the lights come down and everything’s disconnected the large equipment will arrive to finish the demo. The entire project will cost roughly $150,000.

“We are on a pretty tight schedule. 105 days to be exact. We’ve placed a temporary office trailer adjacent here that the staff is working out of at The Haven, so we’ve got them moved into it last week,” said Johnson.

The animals are also inside the temporary space. The Haven is still accepting visitors during construction.