FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Lights are going up and four new baseball fields at Volanta Park in Fairhope are taking shape.

“All of our recreational programs are seeing growth just related to our population growth here in Fairhope and so we knew we needed to add some baseball fields,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

Those fields are going in along Highway 98 next to the Fairhope Recreation Center at a cost of around $1 million.

“We’re seeing as many as 20 tee-ball teams. These fields will be able to be used for different age levels, so it’s important for us to be able to accommodate those younger kids,” she explained.

Mayor Sullivan says the upgrades will include new restroom and concession facilities which should be ready by February. Additional parking is also being added. She considers this phase one of a larger project.

“The next thing we’ll probably look at is an additional gym. We had almost 600 kids signed up for basketball this year which continues to see an increase,” said Sullivan.

As the city continues to grow land at County Road and County Road 13 will also be developed for baseball fields and other activities. It’s part of a future masterplan once the work at Volanta Park is complete.