Major improvements at Fairhope stadium to be completed before high school football games this week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Battling the heat and a tight deadline, crews are giving Fairhope Municipal Stadium and Majors Field a serious upgrade and hoping to complete the project by Thursday night.

“We’ve had it in the budget and it’s something that we really needed to do to make the stadium handicap accessible, at least on the home side for right now,” said Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan.

At a cost of about $500,000 the stadium will now be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This includes added handicap ramps and a platform area to watch from, allowing everyone the opportunity to attend a game at the stadium.

“So people in a wheelchair or a walker, or if you just need that extra support of a handrail, that you have that and you have a seating area,” added Sullivan.

Right now Majors Field is the primary home for Fairhope High School football and St. Michael Catholic High School football games.

“You know seeing the football players run out on the field and now just to make these improvements I think it just continues that tradition of providing these facilities to the Fairhope schools,” said the mayor.

The first home football game for St. Michael Catholic High School is Thursday night. Fairhope High School hits the field Friday night. Aside from the major improvements mentioned already, the field will also have a new video scoreboard paid for by sponsors.

“It’s something the other schools here along the Eastern Shore have had and we’ll have our first one so really excited about that as well,” Mayor Sullivan added.

Improvements could also be coming to the visitor’s side of the stadium in the future.