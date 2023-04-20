ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – A lot is changing at The Wharf in Orange Beach.

“We’re working on building and additional 35,000 sq. ft. of retail space on the south end of Main St. down towards Canal Rd. It’s going to be both retail and office space,” said general manager Jason Clabo.

Crews are expected to break ground on the new expansion project next month in the gravel parking lot near Canal Rd. adding to dozens of businesses already on Main St. Clabo says The Wharf has leased all of the available space and now it’s time to grow.

“We’ve been very close the past few years. We’ve had good occupancy, maybe 94-95%, and now that we are fully occupied and people continue coming to us needing space we want to be able to support those needs,” he explained.

A new outdoor stage and green space area will allow for smaller events in a courtyard style setting near the new building, keeping visitors closer to shops and restaurants. But, the vision near the development’s entrance doesn’t stop there.

“We’re pursuing a full-size grocery store also towards the west side of the property. We’re in communication with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for an urgent care facility here on property,” Clabo said.

He tells us once more than 100 acres that we’re recently purchased across the Intracoastal Waterway, formerly known as Bama Bayou, will be re-branded as The Wharf Landing sometime in the near future. They’re already meeting with developers, planning a resort on the property once the original buildings are torn down on the site.

“It will compliment the stuff that we have here at The Wharf very well,” he continued.