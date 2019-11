LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — An accident shut down part Highway 59 to traffic Monday afternoon just south of County Road 55.

According to reports, the 18-wheeler involved was headed northbound on Hwy. 59 when it crossed over into the southbound lanes. Reportedly, the driver or passenger in another vehicle involved was trapped inside one of the vehicles.

Responders on scene say 175 gallons of fuel also spilled at the wreck from a fuel tank rupture.

This is a developing story.