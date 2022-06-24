UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released more details about the crash on I-10 Westbound, which occurred Friday afternoon.

Officials said a crash involving several vehicles happened Friday, June 24, at about 3:48 p.m.. The crash caused a traffic jam in the left lane, which heads Westbound near the 32-mile marker in Baldwin County, Fla.

Traffic is now clearing up after a one hour delay caused a back up for miles near the Causeway.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both lanes are blocked on I-10 Westbound near the causeway exit. Traffic is at a complete standstill and backed up for miles.

Currently, first responders are on scene including Mobile Police, Mobile Fire Rescue and EMTs. It is unknown if anyone is injured at this time.