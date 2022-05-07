UPDATE: The crash cleared just before 4 am. No word yet on how many people may have been hurt or what happened.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — People have been stuck in traffic for hours since just before 1 am. There was a major crash on I-10 eastbound in Baldwin County near the 40-mile marker. It has closed both lanes of the interstate.

Trucks and passenger vehicles were stuck on I-10 for hours. Members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating and on scene. We reached out to ALEA early this morning and no details were immediately available. There’s also no word on when the wreck will be cleared or how soon one or both lanes of the interstate will reopen. We don’t know what happened in the crash and how many people may have been hurt.