BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A major crash is blocking both lanes of traffic on southbound I-65 at the Dolly Parton bridge.

According to Alabama Department of Transportation, the accident happened at about 9:37 p.m. ALDOT is advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

Lt. Joe Piggott says a passer-by notified ALEA of a three-vehicle accident in the area.

We will update this story when more information is available.