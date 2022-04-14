DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Utilities has confirmed a main water break occurred in Daphne Thursday morning.

Daphne Utilities says crews are on the sight of Hidden Creek Circle and surrounding areas to repair the break. The estimated time to complete the repair will take approximately 4 hours. During the repair, you may experience low water pressure, no water, or discoloration in the water.

Daphne Utilities says when the repair has been made, to run your outside faucet for 15 minutes or until the water runs clear.

A main water break occurs when a hole or crack releases water from the pipeline to the surface. Pressure in the water main causes water to continuously flow, so when a leak occurs, water will continuously run until the issue is fixed