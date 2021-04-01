Magnolia Springs man charged with possession of child porn

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — A Magnolia Springs man is charged with three counts of possession of child porn after investigators found obscene images of children under 17 on his electronic devices.

On March 31, members of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Command and Investigators with the Department of Homeland Security arrested Gerald Akridge on three counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of a person under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.

The charges stem from an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation that began in February 2021.

At the time of Akridge’s arrest, a search warrant was executed at his residence on Old Marlow Road in Magnolia Springs. Numerous electronic devices and digital media were seized.

Akridge is currently in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Center on no bond.