Magnolia Springs holding 4th of July parade with changes

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — Even with COVID-19 restrictions, people who live in Magnolia Springs say they’re confident a 4th of July Parade with social distancing is doable. A Facebook post from the Magnolia Springs Community Association says the parade will happen Saturday morning with some changes.

This year they’re telling people on float not to throw candies or trinkets. People should wave American flags instead to minimize contact. They’re asking family groups to stay six feet apart and wear masks. They’re also asking people to spread out on Oak Street instead of congregating at the corner of 49 and Oak. The parade starts at 10:30 at the west end of Oak Street. This year there will be no hot dog lunch or 4th of July program following the parade also to minimize person-to-person contact.