MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — The tents and all the fixings are going up for the annual Firefighters Festival in Magnolia Springs.

This is the fourth year for the festival full of family fun with live music, arts and crafts and plenty of food.

It is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the volunteer department that, like most volunteer fire departments, survives on ad valorem taxes.

Firefighter Michael Wright says the money raised will help purchase equipment that could save a life.

“The funds from this goes directly to the equipment we use to provide the services we do to our community and every penny that we get gives us an extra level of care that we can provide,” he said.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and runs until 5 p.m. on the grounds of the fire department at 14809 Gates Ave., Magnolia Springs, Alabama. Admission is free.