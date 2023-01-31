Baldwin EMC reporting about 1600 without power near Magnolia Springs. (WKRG)

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) — If you came home to no power around Magnolia Springs Tuesday afternoon, you weren’t alone. Baldwin EMC confirmed they were responding to an outage impacting about 1,628 meters.

Baldwin EMC said a dump truck “got a little too close” to power lines Tuesday afternoon. Baldwin EMC said the outage included areas around Highway 98, County Road 55 and County Road 49.

Baldwin EMC said crews were responding. They also encouraged people to “use extra caution” when traveling in the area.

Baldwin EMC offers an interactive outage map, where you can tracking outages across their coverage area.