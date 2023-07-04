MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala., (WKRG) — Spangled in red, white and blue the town of Magnolia Springs celebrates the birthday of America each year with a parade and it has become the kick-off celebration for the fourth of July in Baldwin County.

“We love it,” said Melanie Lauder. “It’s just a great, super-fun, very quaint parade. I don’t think there is another one like it.”

From golf carts to tractors, “It’s just about as redneck as you can get and we love it,” said Amanda Houser.

The parade of stars and stripes rolls under a canopy of Oak trees that probably saw the first parade. “The first parade, my sister had a brand new lawnmower, and her nephew was on a bicycle, he was three years old,” remembered Buster Slay. “That was the first parade and that was back in the 70s”

Over the years the parade has grown and folks like Eddie Sue Winter said this is what is missing in America today. “Community, independence of America, Fourth of July, I mean look at it. Everybody’s smiling, everybody’s happy, everybody’s united. It’s what we need in America these days.”

What started with a lawnmower and a bike is now a gathering like no other bringing together community, friends and neighbors to celebrate and remember if not for the Fourth of July so many years ago, all we hold dear, may not have been possible at all.