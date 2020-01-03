Lyft responds to service complaints during Eastern Shore NYE

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Several people reached out to News 5 following New Year’s Eve celebrations along the Eastern Shore, frustrated with the slow service, or lack of service, from Uber and Lyft.

The complaints centered around the midnight hour when visitors began looking for a ride home through one of the rideshare apps. Many visitors say they were unable to find a ride through Uber or Lyft and they saw no drivers available on the Eastern Shore. One customer told us the closest Lyft was over an hour away and it would cost her $108 for the short drive home on the Eastern Shore.

News 5 reached out to both Uber and Lyft for comment.

“We always look forward to providing reliable transportation to riders celebrating New Year’s Eve. A heightened demand during the busy night may have caused some areas to experience higher prices and wait times as we incentivized drivers to head to areas with increased demand. We look forward to serving those in Fairhope,” a Lyft spokesperson told us.

We’ve not yet heard back from Uber, despite multiple attempts to reach the company for comment.

