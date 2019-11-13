Lyft driver accused of exposing himself to a passenger in Foley

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Lyft driver in Baldwin County is accused of exposing himself to a passenger.
66-year-old John Robertson, of Gulf Shores, was arrested Wednesday and charged with indecent exposure.
According to Foley Police, a woman reported Robertson “appeared to be sexually gratifying himself” during a ride on Tuesday.
