Lyft driver accused of exposing himself to a passenger in Foley

All day Thursday in every newscast, 'News 5 Investigates' the year's biggest stories on the Gulf Coast!

Our investigative team is asking tough questions and getting answers. From fraud, to crime, community and environmental issues. You'll see investigative stories in every newscast.

We'll also open our phone bank during each newscast from noon to 7:00 p.m. to take your investigative story ideas! Give us a call during those times at 251-662-3047 and let us know what you want our investigative team to look into.