Lulu’s re-opens in Gulf Shores and Florida

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Lulu’s welcomed back huge crowds and seated more than a hundred guests within 30 minutes of re-opening at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Not only is the main restaurant open but most of the outside venues including the gift shop are up and waiting on customers.

Lucy Buffett was also on hand for the grand re-opening and says expect the same great food and fun and a few changes. “The tables are stretched out a little bit. All of our servers are in masks and anybody bring food to you they are going to try to keep a little distance. We’re adhering to the Governor’s recommendations and we are taking temperatures of our servers before they come in.”

The rope adventure and arcade remain closed but live entertainment returns tonight.

