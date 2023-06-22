LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — There is hardly a problem in the world a little fishing won’t help Austin Gontarski change. “If I’m ever in a bad mood or something, I’m sad or whatever, come out here and start fishing it will lift my spirit up.”

Now, the 16-year-old is using one of his passions to make a difference at Lake Raynagua in Loxley. “It’s known for the biggest bass in the area and I know that the diversity of the fishing here is very out of whack and that is why I wanted to do a tournament and maybe I could fix it,” said Gontarski.

That’s how the “Restocking the Lake Fishing Tournament” was created. “When I can’t sleep I just think this stuff up,” said the teenager. “I got on my computer and started typing away. Made the logo for the tournament, made all the information, the rules, I made everything for the tournament.”

Fishing may be one of Austin’s favorite pastimes but it’s not the only thing he’s done for the community. He’s been doing projects like this since he was 10.

“Give children a chance to grow and give them some leadership skills and empower them to make a difference,” said his Dad Greg. Those values instilled by his parents led Austin to come up with a way to help families with food insecurities when he was in the 6th grade.

“I have a foundation called the ‘Developing Futures Foundation’ which helps kids that don’t have food on the weekends.”

This weekend though, it’s all about fishing and making a difference no matter how old you are.

“If you like fishing come join us. Even if you don’t like fishing, come join us.”

The tournament gets underway at 7 a.m. Saturday, June 24, and lasts until noon. There will be food trucks, booths and prizes for anglers and non-anglers.