LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — After being canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Loxley Strawberry Festival is back this weekend bigger and better than ever.

Friday, April 8, was set up day in Loxley Municipal Park for the festival.

“The cool thing about the strawberry festival is there is really something for everybody,” said festival chairman Greg Walker.





The weekend festival includes arts and crafts, food vendors, a carnival full of rides and fun and live music. Proceeds from both days will go to Loxley Elementary School and ARC of Baldwin County.

“The festival, as much fun and as big as it is, we really serve those two groups with the resources they need for the students and special needs folks of Baldwin County,” said Walker.

Over the weekend 50,000 to 60,000 people are expected to attend and with great weather ahead, there could be even more attendees.

After a two-year hiatus, the 33rd annual Strawberry Festival is back. Gates open Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Admission is free.