LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police said the woman they believe shot her aunt in the Bay Branch Estates subdivision Saturday was arrested Sunday in Starkville, Miss.

Michelle Campbell, 21, is accused of shooting her aunt 13 times Saturday morning. Police said the victim is in “critical condition” in a Mobile hospital. Campbell is charged with assault.

Bay Branch Estates is a neighborhood outside of Loxley but in the Loxley Police jurisdiction. Loxley Police and Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home there Saturday morning where they say Campbell lived with her father, stepmother and aunt.

Police said they have not yet been able to interview Campbell or her aunt.

On Saturday, Police said neighbors heard yelling and then gunshots. The victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital before being taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Mobile.