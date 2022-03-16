LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Public Library has joined other libraries in the area to offer WiFi hotspots to residents as part of a new lending program.

Library members can pick up a hotspot and charger at the library and return it to a participating library by their due date. For years Baldwin County officials have been working to get reliable internet to every community, but it’s not a fast process.

Instructions for how to use the hotspot are included, but it’s not clear how many of the devices are available.

Libraries across the country have offered similar lending programs with WiFi hotspots.