LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Loxley Police are warning residents of a scam that’s circulating through the city. The scam involves a mailed letter that appears to show support for Loxley Police.

The letter asks residents to show their support for Loxley Police and to help “Defeat the Radical Defund the Police Movement”. On Monday the department shared the scam on their Facebook page warning residents Loxley Police are not involved with the letter.

If you receive this letter in the mail you’re asked to throw it away. If you have any questions please call Loxley Police at (251) 964-6000.

