Loxley Police search for missing teen

Baldwin County

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old is missing and police are in search of the teen.

Police say Taylor Rhodus may be a runaway given what they’ve learned so far but are working to gather more information.

They are still on scene working the case.

