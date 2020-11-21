Loxley Police search for missing teen

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 16-year-old is missing and police are in search of the teen.
Police say Taylor Rhodus may be a runaway given what they’ve learned so far but are working to gather more information.
They are still on scene working the case.
