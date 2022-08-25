LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police confirm they’re searching for a missing man believed to have been last seen in the area Saturday. Josh Barber’s dad, Jamie, tells WKRG News 5 his son was scheduled to interview for a job on Monday, but he never made the interview. A missing person’s report was filed early this week.

According to him, Josh moved to Baldwin County last month from north Alabama. He tells us his cell phone has been disconnected and friends and family are worried for his safety after his sudden disappearance.

Josh Barber was staying at a home on Semper Drive east of Spanish Fort, but the home is in Loxley’s jurisdiction. His dad said Josh drives a gray 1999 Chevy Silverado with license plate #6125BJ5. If you have any information please call Loxley Police.