LOXLEY, Ala (WKRG) — Loxley Police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 14-year-old. A post from Loxley Police says Maria Kane was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday on County Road 49 near County Road 64.

She is described as 5’9″ and 100 lbs with brown hair and eyes. A family member who contacted News 5 said she is a McGill student and volleyball player. A post on the Loxley PD Facebook page has been shared hundreds of times.