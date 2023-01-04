LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Loxley Police Department is launching new technology to allow better communication between dispatchers and citizens.

“Prepared Live,” the new program, allows for citizens to share live videos and photos with dispatchers and first responders.

Loxley police said this will significantly improve their response to emergencies.

We are very excited to announce the launch of Prepared Live in our dispatch center, enabling our communications team to livestream and recieve other advanced media with mobile callers in real-time. This addition to our technology suite will significantly improve our ability to effectively and efficiently respond to emergencies in the community. Loxley Police Department

The program allows the 911 operator to text a link to the caller, which they can then click and live stream what is going on so the operator can see. The 911 operator will then be able to better relay what is going on to first responders. Once the issue is resolved, the images and pictures sent to the operator will be stored for future reference.