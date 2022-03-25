MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Department of Justice announced a Loxley man has been sentenced to 235 months for attempting to coerce a child to engage in sexual activities. James Salac, 58, was sentenced by United States District Judge Kristi DuBose after Salac pleaded guilty to the offense of attempting enticement of a minor on Dec. 22, 2021.

According to court documents filed with Salac’s guilty plea, in November 2019, Salac was a member of an online messaging group comprised of individuals who expressed sexual attraction to children. Also in the group was an undercover officer, who was posing as a mother of a nine-year-old girl. Salac instigated a conversation with the undercover officer. This conversation led Salac expressing an interest in engaging in sexual activity with the nine-year-old girl.

The DOJ also said the court documents state that the undercover officer then provided Salac with a phone number appearing to belong to the child so that Salac could communicate with the girl directly. The officer then began posing as the child. When Salac believed he was talking with the girl he sent her a graphic photo and detailed what he would like to do with her and directed her how to take inappropriate photos of herself to send to him.

According to the DOJ, further investigation revealed that Salacv was in numerous communities online. Similar conversations were had with other undercover police officers, including one posing as a father of a ten-year-old girl and one posing as a fourteen-year-old girl. Salac also distributed images of child pornography in his online groups and to undercover officers.

Along with the 235-month sentence by Judge DuBose, Salac will serve a 20 term of supervised release upon his discharge from prison and for him to pay $5,100 in special assessments. Salac will be required to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.